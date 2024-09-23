Babesleaga Group AC : Week 2 : Valerie Bertinelli vs Nancy McKeon Posted by walruskkkch on 23 September 2024, 6:00 pm Good evening. Valerie Bertinelli vs Nancy McKeon Valerie Bertinelli (1-0-0 Pts. 76 Avg. 76.00) Week 1 Defeated Judy Landers 76-30 VS Nancy McKeon (0-1-0 Pts. 30 Avg. 30.00) Week 1 Lost to Meredith Baxter 30-73 Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Valerie BertinelliNancy McKeon106 votes · 106 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related