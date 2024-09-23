Holy Moly! Only Six Shopping Days Left

Maduro declares Christmas in October amid Venezuela’s post-election strife

The Guardian | Tue 3 Sep 2024 | Tom Phillips

The country’s strongman president, Nicolás Maduro, made the curious announcement that this year’s festivities would begin in October on Monday, in the midst of a political bleak midwinter for his crisis-stricken land.

“It’s September and it already feels like Christmas. So this year – as a way of paying tribute to you and thanking you – I’m going to decree that Christmas be brought forward to 1 October,” Maduro proclaimed during one of his frequent TV appearances.