Fatuous Flatulence

Biden calls Kamala Harris ‘boss’ and JD Vance ‘secretary’ in meandering remarks at gun control event

NY Post | 9/26/24 | Steven Nelson

WASHINGTON — President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as his “boss” Thursday and used the wrong job title — “secretary” — for Ohio Sen. and Trump’s running mate JD Vance at an event where he signed executive orders creating new gun control task forces.

The retiring 81-year-old president delivered meandering remarks to a roomful of guests at the White House, saying that “I’ve been to all but three mass shootings in the United States of America” before deploying an attack against the Republican vice presidential candidate that’s been debunked by fact checkers.

Biden tore into Vance, 40, for allegedly shrugging off mass shootings as a fact of life in America — even though the full context of the Republican’s remarks make clear he was saying the opposite.

“I’m going to be very blunt, Secretary Vance of Ohio has called these shootings facts of life. Who the hell do these people think they are?” the president fumed.