Music Trivia

Read this on the internet, so it must be true:
Hank Ballard never really got the attention he deserved.
He wrote The Twist, as you likely know, but Chubby turned it into a mega hit and made lots of money.
Little side note on that Chubby vs. Hank story. McDonald’s use the Hank Ballard version of the song in a commercial. Chubby sued.
McDonald’s defense was: We paid the guy who wrote it and released it first.
Chubby countered with: ‘yeah, but I made it famous.’
Chubby lost!! LOL. Deservedly so.
Did Chubby also pay royalties?
