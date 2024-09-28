“Undecided Voters” at This Point Make Up 1000% of the “Get Off the Pot” Demographic Posted by Oppo on 28 September 2024, 2:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
If you haven’t made up your mind on this election by now please don’t ever be in front of me at the MacDonald’s.
“Good sh*t, man!”