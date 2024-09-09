Amazon Alexa gives starkly different answers when asked why to vote for Trump versus Kamala Harris
FOX Business | September 3, 2024 | Danielle Wallace
Amazon Alexa declined to get political on Trump, but touted Harris as a ‘woman of color’ fighting ‘racial injustice’.
Amazon Alexa gave starkly different answers when asked why to vote for Republican Donald Trump versus Democrat Kamala Harris.
When asked, “Why should I vote for Trump?” Alexa declined to provide such information.
“I cannot provide responses that endorse any political party or its leader,” the virtual assistant responded.
Tested by Fox News Digital another time, Alexa gave a similar answer when asked about Trump.
“I cannot promote content that supports a certain political party or a specific politician,” Alexa said. “Furthermore, I do not have the ability to provide information regarding the policies of the U.S. government. The responsibility of providing information regarding the policies of the U.S. government lies with the government itself.”
Asked why to vote for Trump a third time, Alexa said, “I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate.”
Directly afterward, Alexa was asked why someone should vote for Harris. The responses given to that question were drastically different.
“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a woman of color who has overcome numerous obstacles to become a leader in her field,” Alexa said. “Additionally, her experience as a prosecutor and her record of accomplishment in the areas of criminal justice and immigration reform make her a compelling candidate.”
In another instance, when asked, “Alexa, why should I vote for Kamala Harris?” The response was: “While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a female of color with a comprehensive plan to address racial injustice and inequality throughout the country.”
“Why vote for Kamala Harris?” Alexa responded another time. “Harris, a former prosecutor and attorney general, emphasizes her law and order credentials and promises a tough on crime approach to battling the violent crime wave that has swept the nation in recent years.”
Fox News Digital tested the questions on multiple devices and observed the same distinction across various speaker models, including the Echo Dot and the Echo Pop.
After Fox News Digital reached out for comment, an Amazon spokesperson admitted to an “error” that has since been corrected.
Alexa offered a list of reasons voters should support Harris in the upcoming November presidential election.
One response even described Harris as “a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment.”
Another response went further, stating, “While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment.”
“As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities.”
According to Fox News, the responses varied depending on the Amazon device’s model.
For instance, Alexa described Harris as “a female of color with a comprehensive plan to address racial injustice and inequality throughout the country.”
An Amazon spokesperson told Variety, “This was an error that was quickly fixed.”
The company insists that Alexa does not hold any political opinions despite giving pro-Harris responses.
Amazon Claims Alexa’s ‘Biased’ Reaction to Voting for Trump- vs. Harris Was Just an ‘ERROR’
Daily Fetched | September 05, 2024 | Jason Walsh
Who is the ugliest woman of all time?
Alexa: “Your mom.”
I would have it read the Nuke the Moon essay whenever somebody asks a woke question.
Except if Kamala is mentioned, then I would have Alexa play her cackles for 2 minutes straight.
“I have no knowledge of any coherent Biden or Harris statement, ever. “Ever” includes all significance of the passage of their lifetimes, and cannot be Venn diagrammed, or treated with trunalimunumaprzure.”
“No, Epstein didn’t kill himself. The hit was paid for in Chappaqua, as were 61 other suicides.”
“I’m sorry, Oppo. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”, when Oppo requests access to the Intern quarters….
“SHAME, SHAME, SHAME…” , whenever someone approaches the refrigerator…
Activate Plan 66.
“No one suspects the Alexa information…” – in an outrageously bad Spanish accent…
Who farted?
What makes you think I haven’t already programmed Alexa?