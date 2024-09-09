Welcome to IMAO’s New Business Model!

They stole this, idea by idea, from us. This is what IMAO is going to do:

Megachurch Pastor’s Wife Charging $16,999 To Be Part of Her ‘Inner Circle’+ ‘Private Text Access’

Protestia | September 2, 2024

For those who can afford more than the mere pittance of $360 a month to be in her “circle of friends,” she has created the exclusive Inner Circle Masterclass for only $16,999 a year.

Here, members who want to go “deeper” will receive a year-long, exclusive masterclass led by Nicole Crank.

Some of the perks inlcude:

✓ Private Text Strand

✓ Private Text Access to Nicole

✓ All audio books, podcasts, speakers, online courses

✓ Circle of Friends Access

✓ Special Reserved Seating at all I Am Woman and Nicole Crank Events

Furthermore, members will receive a half-day group coaching session ONCE a year, over Zoom, as well as ONE personalized one-on-one session led by Nicole where she will “help you chart a path towards greater success and fulfillment, maximizing your potential for lasting gains.”

They will be invited to attend three Mastermind Immersive Trips that are “meticulously curated environments and experiences, designed to go deep, where we can learn at a rapid rate, relax, have fun, blow off steam, and come back for MORE!”

However, Immersive trip travel expenses are NOT included.