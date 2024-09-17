What Is Wrong With Me?

I read a story about “skin boats,” and immediately try to think of the most sophomoric response.
Archaeologists Suggest Neolithic Scandinavians May Have Used Skin Boats To Hunt, Travel and Trade
Phys.org | September 10, 2024 | Sandee Oster
Recent research by Dr. Mikael Fauvelle and his colleagues, published in the Journal of Maritime Archaeology, proposes that the neolithic Pitted Ware Culture (PWC) may have used skin boats to conduct trade, travel, fishing, and hunting activities.
Also, “Pitted Ware Culture” sounds like a riot in a Pottery Barn.
They were in constant competition with the shirt boats…
Dr. Beforeskin –
“I once made an Olympic-grade sling shot out of about 200 gorilla foreskins.”
How about flutes?
Pitted Ware Culture: When housewives are bored with normal Tupperware parties but have embraced the Rat Rod theme their husbands came up with to make their unfinished project cars cool.
“Skin Boats”- sounds like a good way to glide down some wet passages. Just don’t paddle your canoe alone too often or you’ll go blind.
I heard that skin boats only go to tuna town