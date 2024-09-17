What Is Wrong With Me?

I read a story about “skin boats,” and immediately try to think of the most sophomoric response.

Archaeologists Suggest Neolithic Scandinavians May Have Used Skin Boats To Hunt, Travel and Trade
Phys.org | September 10, 2024 | Sandee Oster

Recent research by Dr. Mikael Fauvelle and his colleagues, published in the Journal of Maritime Archaeology, proposes that the neolithic Pitted Ware Culture (PWC) may have used skin boats to conduct trade, travel, fishing, and hunting activities.

Also, “Pitted Ware Culture” sounds like a riot in a Pottery Barn.

