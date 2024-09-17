Poet-ricipation Trophy Available Posted by Oppo on 17 September 2024, 5:00 pm Kamala Kamaleon Is for releasing all feely-ons Doesn’t want you to think But just take a drink . . . Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Kamala’s good knees,
Are available to please,
She hopes you will find,
That there is no finer kind!
Candidate Kamala Kamaleon
Is hell-bent on releasing all feely-ons
Doesn’t want you to think
But to just take a drink . . .
Letting migrants camp out, on your fronty lawn
Kamala Kamaleon
Is for releasing all feely-ons
Doesn’t want you to think
But just take a drink . . .
Drink several, Biden-Harris is tragedian
Kamala Kamaleon
Is for releasing all feely-ons
Doesn’t want you to think
But just take a drink . . .
Illegal alien? She’ll just let you freely in.