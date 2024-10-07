A Semi-Serious Discussion About the Lottery

Mega Millions Is Raising Ticket Prices From $2 To $5

OANN | September 27, 2024 | James Meyers A spokesperson for Mega Millions announced that the price of tickets will soon cost $5 instead of $2, also adding that the starting jackpot will increase from $20 million to $50 million and will continue to grow based on sales. Additionally, the odds of winning the jackpot will go up from 1 in 302 million to 1 in 290 million. Every ticket will have a built in “randomly generated multiplier” to increase non-jackpot wins, with multipliers ranging from 2X to 10X, according to the spokesperson. The new price to play is set to debut sometime in 2025, promising to “bring more value and excitement to players,” said the Mega Millions gaming commission.

Raising the price of something brings more value and excitement? That’s the “semi” part. Provided by the government.

Anyway, here’s the serious discussion part:

(a) I don’t play the lottery because I’m a tightwad, and I am also severely naturally unlucky. If the odds were one in 2.1 I’d still avoid it because I’d lose. For reference, see my history at playing roulette (red vs. black). It ain’t pretty.

(b) My instinct tells me that government should not be involved in lotteries.

My brain objects, and says that it is a harmless and painless way for the government to gather money from people willing to throw it away. But that should not be a valid goal by itself. The government should be clear and open about what money it requires, and why; and should face the hard decision and consequences of demanding that money from taxpayers.

Like this: Like Loading...