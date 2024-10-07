Pottery Time Again

Posted by on

Complete the following poem: (This will count 95% towards your final score.)

I shoot an arrow in the air,

Where it lands, I do not care.

….

5 Comments

  5. I shoot an arrow in the air,
    Where it lands, I do not care.
    I watch with my one good eye,
    as it arcs toward THAT guy.

    Also reminds me: Anybody else seen the Nick Cage movie “The Weather Man” where he points an arrow at his x-wifes new husband. Love that movie.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.