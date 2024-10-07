Pottery Time Again Posted by Oppo on 7 October 2024, 5:00 pm Complete the following poem: (This will count 95% towards your final score.) I shoot an arrow in the air, Where it lands, I do not care. …. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Since I was aiming for the sky
I hit my target every time
That is , of course, unless it falls
To re-arrange my tender nether- regions
I shoot an arrow in the air,
Where it lands, I do not care.
If it lands on you don’t depair,
Sometimes gravity is not fair.
But if my backside it should hit,
It might elicit a soft, quiet…
Shaving cream, stay nice and clean, shave every day and you’ll always look keen!
I shoot an arrow in the air,
Where it lands, I do not care.
I watch with my one good eye,
as it arcs toward THAT guy.
Also reminds me: Anybody else seen the Nick Cage movie “The Weather Man” where he points an arrow at his x-wifes new husband. Love that movie.