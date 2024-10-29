Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 29 October 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
“Alright, everybody freeze – this is a bust!”
Yes, yes it is.
The new Intern Bar is going to be lit!
“Work, work, work. Work, work, work.”
Gib mir einen guten Tipp und du kannst sie anfassen.
Translatedz:
“Grab em by the pilsner.”
Fasching !
Facists are more fun!
I would caption this but I don’t know how to spell motorboat sounds
Bartending crew for Oppo’s Oktoberfest Extravaganza
Y’all are invited to Opptoberfest!
My new desktop background. Work is always telling me I need to celebrate diversity and other cultures.
Oppo: “Meine Lederhose ist zu eng geworden.”
How am I to make a comment when I’m speechless.
Looks Fake