Welcome to IMAO! Hey, We’ve Gotta Raise Money Somehow

Posted by on

3 Comments

  3. Just make sure you stretch in the morning. Need to be loose.

    P.S. I don’t love the idea of always being watched, but there are so many dishonest people in the world, that I’m growing more okay with having proof of what really happened, at least in public.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.