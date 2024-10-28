Random Question: Does Davy Crockett Get the Prize for Having the Coolest Hat? Posted by Oppo on 28 October 2024, 4:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
According to Mama Racoon..”uhh, no.”
You Can Keep Your Hat On
You’ve obviously never seen Beany and Cecil.
http://tiny.cc/buhszz
Sorry Pilgrim.
Maybe the warmest hat.
There’s a certain cat with a very cool hat.
Long answer: yes.
Short answer: no.
Yes. Business in front, party in back!
Inspector Gadget’s Trilby would win a fight with that coonskin, or Aquaman.