Straight Line of the Day (Part 1 of 2): If a Man Frequently Uses These 8 Phrases, He Probably Isn't a Very Good Person: … Posted by Oppo on 28 October 2024, 12:00 pm If a man frequently uses these 8 phrases, he probably isn't a very good person geediting.com | 8/29/24 | Lachlan Brown
“No lie…”
“What’s yer favorite color?”
“No I didn’t. Honest! I ran outta gas. I had a flat tire. I didn’t have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn’t come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from outta town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake, a terrible flood, locusts! It wasn’t my fault! I swear to God! “
I call all the shots, rip all the spots
Rock all the rocks, cop all the drops
I know you thinking now, “When all the ballin’ stops?”
White men for Harris!
I use all of those phrases except #8. I’m not a total scumbag.
My pronouns are…
… me and ow…
Stay on your side of the bed!
Don’t touch that!
Make me a sammich.
Roll over, you’re snoring.
Yes, it makes you look fat. So how’s dinner coming?
We’re fine. We don’t need to stop for directions!
How many shoes do you need?
No! No! No! Don’t stick a fork in it!
(Ad nauseam, ad infinitum.)
“If a woman frequently uses these 8 phrases, she probably isn’t a very good person”
Global English Editing – Let’s be fair and balanced
These aren’t my pants!
“Wait . . . this isn’t my house!”
Then, get out.
If a man frequently uses these 8 phrases he probably isn’t a very good person: “If a man…”
Talks like feminist, blames like a feminist.
After reading the first paragraph, I was thinking this article was clearly written by some bitter, man hating, hag. I was close. I’m just surprised I had to get to phrase 6 before they gave up the charade and let the “all about me” out.