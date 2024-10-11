FBI Disciplines, Fires Employee

FBI arrests Afghan man who officials say planned Election Day attack in the US

https://www.msn.com | October 8, 2024 | Eric Tucker The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State militant organization and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said Tuesday. Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City told investigators after his arrest Monday that he had planned his attack to coincide with Election Day next month and that he and a co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, according to charging documents.

I’m an official, I guess, depending upon how you define the word. So, does every utterance out of my mouth fall under the “Officials Say” rubric?

Update: I was just joking when I wrote the title to this post. But now I read:

Afghan Who Plotted Election Day Massacre Worked For The CIA: Report

The Federalist | 10/10/24 | Brianna Lyman The Afghan national who was arrested Monday for allegedly plotting an Election Day terrorist attack worked as a security guard for the CIA in Afghanistan, NBC News reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

By the way, “Tawhedi” is a hell of a name to dangle in front of someone who likes to make little puns.

Like this: Like Loading...