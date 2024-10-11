Ah. Well. Your Credentials Seem To Be. All in Order. And. Posted by Oppo on 11 October 2024, 1:00 pm And, uh, I’ll just report to Human Resources, before . . . Good God, is that the time? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
What programming languages do you know?
What are some limitations of your favorite programming language?
What scripting languages do you know?
What design software do you know? Which do you prefer?
What product management system do you like using?
“I thought the posting said this is for a position as a paramedic?”
“I know. I just want the interview to last longer.”
I’ve not heard them called “credentials”, ’till now.
Makes good sense, though.
“I’m reminded of the topic of inflation . . . “
And. It’s Fall harvest time. If it’s ripe, pick it.
Where is her name plate?
You saw credentials? Time for a checkup, bro!
“Have you seen a doctor?”
“No, just her credentials!”
… I will not apologize for art.