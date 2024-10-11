Straight Line of the Day: The Alligator Found Hiding Under Parked Car in Detroit Suburb Said: …

Alligator Found Hiding Under Parked Car in Detroit Suburb
UPI | October 04, 2024 | Ben Hooper

Marysoul Mousa-Aqrawi said she was preparing to leave for work when neighbors alerted her to the events unfolding in her Sterling Heights driveway.

“And everybody’s like ‘there’s an alligator under your car!’ And I’m like ‘are you serious?’ And then I look and here we go — … “

  9. You know it’s hard out here for a pimp.

    I’m here to model for some cheap Locoste knockoffs.

    Anybody seen my mom? She’s a pair of cowboy boots now, but I sure do miss her.

    This place is disgusting, can’t wait to get back home in the sewer.

