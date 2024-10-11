Welcome to IMAO! Oppo Will Not — Repeat — Not — Brook Dissent

Posted by on

7 Comments

  2. I can’t tell if those soldiers are wearing socks with sandals (fitting, I assume for this crowd) or those are just tan lines.

    P.S. Oh look, there I am! To the left in the bush. As soon as Oppo’s goons stream on by, bam, dissent!

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.