Help Me Liberate $1B in Unclaimed Gold From Libya! Posted by Oppo on 19 October 2024, 4:00 pm I've got a guy I'm corresponding with (a banker in a bunker) — who needs help. Send $10 to . . . um . . . IMAO, I guess. I haven't thought this through completely. I'm too cautious to give you my home address. The guy's totally sincere.
Unclaimed, you say?
I CLAIM IT!!! DIBS!
Y’all keep your cotton pickin’ paws off my gold! Git back to pickin’ cotton ‘for the fall rains come.
Send lawyers, guns… and mercenaries…
Send the money, send the money!