Straight Line of the Day: If You Had To Assign Last Words to Famous People, What Would Be Examples? Posted by Oppo on 2 October 2024, 12:00 pm
Hillary: “But Satan, according to our contract, it’s not time yet.”
Nancy Pelosi: “Ahhhhhhhhhhh!!! You cursed brat! Look what you’ve done!! I’m melting, melting.”
Colonel Travis: “Men, you can’t trust a Democrat! Andrew Jackson said he would build a border wall!”
“I spit at your god and your puny sling… Hahahahahahahahaha…” – Goliath
Jeffrey Epstein “I did not kill myself.”
His actual last words: “Hillary. I’ve been expecting you. “
JFK: (moments before the end)
“You know what Jackie? These Texans are nothing but a bunch of Red Neck hillbilly Imbeciles like LBJ bwahahahaha.”
Julius Caesar: “Brutus, you and your men are in violation of numerous knife control statutes!”
Julius Caesar:
“OW!!! F*CK!!!
(His last words were not “Et tu, Brute)
Joe Biden, someday: “Jill, where’s my trunalimunumaprzure pill?”
Raquel Welch: “Being an IMAO intern was my greatest honor.”
Since she will live forever in my heart there will never be any final words.
Captain Ahab: “I’m gonna need a bigger boat.“
LBJ: “And deliver us from evil”