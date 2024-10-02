Welcome to IMAO! Fear Not — We Are Bringing Our Interns Home From Space Posted by Oppo on 2 October 2024, 11:00 am “Huh? What does lifting up the roof do?” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Pervert dude admiring his johnson:
“Isn’t this grreeaaatt! Elon Musk hit a homer when he started putting moon roofs on his capsules.”
You know they were there for a good reason.
Yeah, now what are we supposed to do out here in the IMAO space base? They even took the deck of cards back with them.
Get that moon nuking rocket working, damn you!
We got a really great deal from Boeing…
My son’s flight home yesterday had landing gear problems when arriving. His first worrying thoughts were about the plane being a Boeing 737.
Unfortunately there’s not much choice out there now.