Welcome to IMAO! Fear Not — We Are Bringing Our Interns Home From Space

Posted by on

“Huh? What does lifting up the roof do?”

6 Comments

  4. My son’s flight home yesterday had landing gear problems when arriving. His first worrying thoughts were about the plane being a Boeing 737.

    Unfortunately there’s not much choice out there now.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.