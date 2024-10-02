Bond Girlathon : Results 9/25/2024 New matches 10/2/2024

Actress: Cassandra Harris Nationality: Australian Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.