Welcome to IMAO! Ladies, Shoulder Straps Will Be Optional Tonight

Black tie only.
Heels on the other hand: Mandatory.
Someone, not naming any names, left the plug aerator out in the rain instead of putting it in the garage where it won’t get all rusty. Consequently the grounds team really needs your help tonight.
Blindfolds and handcuffs, however, are de rigueur…
There will also be a sun hat contest. The judging criteria to be secret.