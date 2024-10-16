Straight Line of the Day: “We Wish To Come to Your Planet. What Shall We Expect To Find There?” Posted by Oppo on 16 October 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
If you could find my remote, that would be great…
There are tons and tons of fiberglass and carbon fiber blades ripe for the taking, as well as all kinds of nuclear waste for repurposing. Also, don’t miss the free-floating microplastics just waiting to be harvested…
Bacon..all types of decadent smoked bacon.
Also, they will find the outlaw Kamalah the Klingon, the Milky Ways’ most wanted Word Salad Villain.
Hookers and blow.
Take a tour of Washington DC, you will find many reasons to go back to your own planet and stay there.
An ass kickin’.
I recommend y’all bring bubble gum.
P.S. I saw the headline and was all excited to write “An ass whoopin'”. Alas, you snooze you loose, but who would have thought that would happen when up against a cat?
“We Wish To Come to Your Planet. What Shall We Expect To Find There?”
Cats. So it’s up to you.
You can expect the same as any other alien: free hotel room, a free phone, a free debit card.
A bunch of wierdo’s excited to return your probes and probe you in return.
A long line of liberals at Barnes & Noble waiting to buy your book “To Serve Man”