Friday Classic Funny Posted by walruskkkch on 22 November 2024, 10:00 am It is Friday. Got nothing classic and it is up to you if you think it’s funny. Enjoy the videos. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 2
Yamma Hamma!
The Legend of Zelda…
She’s a hot babe like all the rest of the videos. Just as hot as our U.S. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, I wonder when the dims will accuse her of rape or something. She could rape me and I would swear to silence..and the young dude hitting a bong about 1/3 thru the video…it’s all beginning to make sense now.
At 1:04 in the Zelda video, you can see the least-creepy depiction of Tingle ever produced.
Yeahbut. If I want watermelons, I go to the grocery store. Peaches and pears are better, plus you can cook with them. 🙂