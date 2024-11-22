Welcome to IMAO! Did You Bring Your Own Desk, Like We Asked You To?

Posted by on

Also, can we share the desk?

And maybe some kind of roof or tarp? Or electrical hookup?

Interns won’t let me inside anymore.

You plant a kiss on one patch of blue jeans, and you’re branded for life.

