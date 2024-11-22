Welcome to IMAO! Did You Bring Your Own Desk, Like We Asked You To? Posted by Oppo on 22 November 2024, 11:00 am Also, can we share the desk? And maybe some kind of roof or tarp? Or electrical hookup? Interns won’t let me inside anymore. You plant a kiss on one patch of blue jeans, and you’re branded for life. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I brought an axe and a pocket knife. I’ll make my own desk, chair, shack, and whatever else I can get out of that puny little tree back there, just like Papa Berenstein.
Luckily my interns ove me. Not sure about Oppo’s. Does he have any?
Nope. Not anymore. Court order, don’tcha know? Patch of blue jeans. Branded for life. Brick wall. Dashed irritating.
I’ll stand, thanks, just like at my other job… it makes a quick exit easier…