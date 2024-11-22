Straight Line of the Day: How Russia’s “Nuclear War By Christmas” Might Affect Christmas: …

Kamala Harris Vacations in Hawaii As Russia Threatens US with ‘Nuclear War by Christmas’ thegatewaypundit | 11/19/2024 | Cristina Laila

(I’ll bet she’s heard that Clapton song once or twice in her life.)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday traveled to Hawaii for a vacation as World War III looms.

Harris and woman beater Doug Emhoff departed from Los Angeles International Airport en route to Kalaoa, Hawaii Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday, Russia threatened the US with ‘nuclear war by Christmas’ after Ukraine carried out its first strike inside Russian territory with US-made long-range missiles.

The first Ukrainian strike targeted the border region of Bryansk in Russia, and it comes just as President Vladimir Putin updated the nuclear doctrine greatly expanding the conditions for using atomic weapons.

Kamala Harris’s taxpayer-funded vacation to Hawaii also comes after she blew through $1 billion on her failed presidential campaign.

Harris’s campaign is reportedly $20 million in debt after overspending on celebrity endorsements and private flights for staffers.

Fox News reported on the Harris camp’s debt and outrageous spending:

Vice President Harris’ debt-ridden presidential campaign spent $2.6 million on private flights in the last few weeks of the election season, documents show.

The release of the findings comes as the debt-saddled campaign, which spent $1 billion on the trail, is being scrutinized for the financial decisions it made before losing the Nov. 5 election to President-elect Trump. The campaign is believed to be $20 million in debt.

The eyebrow-raising expenses were listed in a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing obtained by Fox News Digital. According to the FEC filing, in the month of October alone, the Harris campaign spent $2,626,110 on private flights.