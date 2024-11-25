New Way To Save You Money: Taxing You a Little

A Real Life Example Of How Democrats Claim To Save You Money
Mish Talk | 11/18/2024 | Mike Shedlock

This example is about as Orwellian as one can find…

It involves a proposed $15 vehicle tax for entering New York City.

Please listen to New York Governor Kathy Hochul explain how she is saving taxpayers 40 percent in her Orwellian Video.

.@GovKathyHochul: “We’re saving you 40%” by starting to charge $9 to enter Manhattan instead of $15 as we originally planned; “this lower toll will save daily commuters nearly $1,500 annually.” pic.twitter.com/rOWLY963j8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2024

“I believe no New Yorker should have to pay a penny more than absolutely necessary. … You heard that correctly. It was $15 before and now it is $9. That is a 40 percent reduction. This lower toll will save daily commuters nearly $1,500 annually. And that kind of money makes a big difference for our families…”

