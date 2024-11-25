New Way To Save You Money: Taxing You a Little

A Real Life Example Of How Democrats Claim To Save You Money
Mish Talk | 11/18/2024 | Mike Shedlock
This example is about as Orwellian as one can find…
It involves a proposed $15 vehicle tax for entering New York City.
Please listen to New York Governor Kathy Hochul explain how she is saving taxpayers 40 percent in her Orwellian Video.
.@GovKathyHochul: “We’re saving you 40%” by starting to charge $9 to enter Manhattan instead of $15 as we originally planned; “this lower toll will save daily commuters nearly $1,500 annually.” pic.twitter.com/rOWLY963j8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2024
“I believe no New Yorker should have to pay a penny more than absolutely necessary. … You heard that correctly. It was $15 before and now it is $9. That is a 40 percent reduction. This lower toll will save daily commuters nearly $1,500 annually. And that kind of money makes a big difference for our families…”
The same way that income tax saves you the expense of a lawyer and lost wages due to time spent in jail.
^ Absolutely deplorable! Every red-blooded American is dying to pay taxes as their patriotic duty to the Motherland. Okay, if you insist, Fatherland. Misogynist!
“Tax me more, Mama, ‘cus it feels sooooo good when you tax me less…”
Should have priced it at $8.99 to really sell it.
I demand 4 news ladies to assist on my work. Ok. ok. No more than absolutely necessary. I’ll take 2 news ladies. That’s a 50% savings! I’m so generous. I’ll even pay them double what you guys pay at the home office.