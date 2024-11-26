Straight Line of the Day: What Other Internet Features Could You Find in Pre-Internet Times?

Posted by on

Apparently, it turns out that pre-internet Puritans had Babesleaga. So what else might the Flintstoners have had? Ginger and MaryAnn dial-up?

Back to the Feature!

8 Comments

  8. There were “search engines” back in the day,
    but assistance from a skilled mechanic was usually helpful.

    There was also “Twitter”, but further discussion would require a less dignified platform.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.