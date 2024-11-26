Straight Line of the Day: What Other Internet Features Could You Find in Pre-Internet Times? Posted by Oppo on 26 November 2024, 12:00 pm Apparently, it turns out that pre-internet Puritans had Babesleaga. So what else might the Flintstoners have had? Ginger and MaryAnn dial-up? Back to the Feature! Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Cancel Culture was alive and well, but was more likely to be effected by a rock to the skull…
There were sources of collected information, called libraries…
Memes could be found in the pages of Mad magazine…
There was Zoom on the opening of the Brady Bunch
Art critics. (Mel Brooks fans, y’know what I mean).
texting. Though it was called writing a letter.
On demand porn! When I worked slow evening shifts at Skaggs Drug Store.
There were “search engines” back in the day,
but assistance from a skilled mechanic was usually helpful.
There was also “Twitter”, but further discussion would require a less dignified platform.