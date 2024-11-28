Welcome to IMAO! We’ve Found That Firing People Is So Much Faster Posted by Oppo on 28 November 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Don’t forget the step to remove them from your Christmas card list.
Show that to Kamala and don’t underestimate the importance of the passage of time while she stares at it.
Especially when we use cannons.
… unless they have the Employment Board on speed dial…