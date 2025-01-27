British Colonel Drops Monocle in Teacup in Shock at Being Stereotyped Posted by Oppo on 27 January 2025, 5:00 pm Response Lost in Mustache Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Well, so much for keeping a stiff upper lip.
I heard Colonel Klink did the same thing except it fell into a cup of Schnapps.
I say, old chap, that’s just not cricket!
Shut your festering gob, ya git…
What did they say before Cricket was invented?
Pish tosh, now that’s a crooked bowls…
“Ah, Chumbly, I heard you buried your wife.”
“Yes. Had to. Dead you know.”
They didn’t mention it, but it was a female colonel.