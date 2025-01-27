Neither Here Nor There: I Prefer Thin-Crust Pizza Posted by Oppo on 27 January 2025, 3:00 pm Doesn’t even have to be round. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I prefer my pizza like my women. Hot & Ready.
I like deep dish.
Someone really wasn’t putting much pride into the work…
Or too much Pride. All those ex-government DEI hires got to do something.
They tend to get thin when cooked like that.
Looks like a Sicilian may have been involved.
Oh, you don’t want to mess with a Sicilian when pie is on the line…