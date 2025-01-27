Straight Line of the Day: What Could Russia Possibly Be Spying on the UK For?

Russian spy ship ‘detected loitering’ in British waters ‘gathering intelligence’
Sky News | 1/22/2025 | Ollie Cooper
The UK defence secretary has told MPs that a Russian spy ship was tracked in British waters this week. “Let me be clear,” he said, “this is a Russian spy ship used for gathering intelligence and mapping the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure.”
