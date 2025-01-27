Babesleaga Group AE : Oooops, my bad Redo for Julia Roberts vs Demi More

Good morning. Well I messed up and posted this match the wrong day so many people missed it. With so few votes I thought it would be fairer to redo the match. No update on the group until this match plays out through Feb. 2nd. Sorry for the mistake, all my fault.
Julia Roberts vs Demi Moore
Julia Roberts (1-1-0 Pts. 113 Avg. 56.50)
- Week 1 Defeated Meryl Streep 84-12
- Week 2 Lost to Cathy Lee Crosby 29-101
VS
Demi Moore (2-0-0 Pts. 177 Avg. 88.50)
- Week 1 Defeated Susan Sarandon 88-19
- Week 2 Defeated Drew Barrymore 89-23
Demi all day long before she ever even met Bruce. I had to start thinking about French Kissing 90 yo Tina Louise (Ginger) to get my mind off of her.
It is certainly fairer to give everyone a chance to vote on whom is fairer.