Babesleaga Group AE : Oooops, my bad Redo for Julia Roberts vs Demi More

Good morning. Well I messed up and posted this match the wrong day so many people missed it. With so few votes I thought it would be fairer to redo the match. No update on the group until this match plays out through Feb. 2nd. Sorry for the mistake, all my fault.

Julia Roberts vs Demi Moore

Julia Roberts (1-1-0 Pts. 113 Avg. 56.50)

Week 1 Defeated Meryl Streep 84-12

Week 2 Lost to Cathy Lee Crosby 29-101

VS

Demi Moore (2-0-0 Pts. 177 Avg. 88.50)

Week 1 Defeated Susan Sarandon 88-19

Week 2 Defeated Drew Barrymore 89-23

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Julia Roberts

Demi Moore 38 votes · 38 answers Vote

Like this: Like Loading...