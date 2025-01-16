Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 16 January 2025, 10:00 am “How was the swim?” “Refreshing, you should jump right in.” “The Ocean?” “Or a lake, your choice.” Winner 8. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891024 votes · 24 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
#8 Is this some sort of medieval special needs farm? The person spreading the seed seems to be doing some kind of weird dance. Why is the one riding the plow horse, and why is he pointing a sword like he’s charging an advancing army? Why is that idiot in the back with the bow and arrow allowing all the dang birds to eat the seeds the first person put out?
The sword: hard to see, but I think it’s a little whip he’s cracking above the horse’s head to encourage it.
I can’t think of a less efficient way of handling the bird problem. Kill off one at a time? Big deal!
That is, if you don’t hit your coworkers.
Ah, the lean, firm, perky phase.