Shakespeare Knew Biden

Posted by on

(Or does Biden claim to have known Shakespeare? Bacon if you think so.)

I will not excuse you. You shall not be excused. Excuses shall not be admitted. There is no excuse shall serve. You shall not be excused.

— Henry IV, Part 2

3 Comments

  3. Biden:
    “Hey jack, not only did I know ole William, I interned with him and that’s when I ghost wrote for him ‘The Catcher In The Eye’, but it was rejected, around the time I played catcher in little league without a face mask and took a foul ball to the eye, not a joke.”

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.