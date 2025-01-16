Shakespeare Knew Biden Posted by Oppo on 16 January 2025, 11:00 am (Or does Biden claim to have known Shakespeare? Bacon if you think so.) I will not excuse you. You shall not be excused. Excuses shall not be admitted. There is no excuse shall serve. You shall not be excused. — Henry IV, Part 2 Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Sleepy joe, there simply is … No excuse for you!
Biden was Bacon, aka Shakespeare – how else could he have come up with “dog-face pony soldier” , or Pete Buttigieg as comedy relief…
Biden:
“Hey jack, not only did I know ole William, I interned with him and that’s when I ghost wrote for him ‘The Catcher In The Eye’, but it was rejected, around the time I played catcher in little league without a face mask and took a foul ball to the eye, not a joke.”