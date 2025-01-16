Straight Line of the Day: Now, What Good Would an A.I. Replica of You Be?

Just 2 hours is all it takes for AI agents to replicate your personality with 85% accuracy
Live Science | 01/4/2025 | Owen Hughes
A two-hour conversation with an artificial intelligence (AI) model is all it takes to make an accurate replica of someone’s personality, researchers have discovered.
In a new study published Nov. 15 to the preprint database arXiv, researchers from Google and Stanford University created “simulation agents” — essentially, AI replicas — of 1,052 individuals based on two-hour interviews with each participant. These interviews were used to train a generative AI model designed to mimic human behavior.
I already mimic human behavior quite well enough, thank you…
So you think…
The final scene of HAL-9000 was modeled on Biden speeches.
85% accuracy is unacceptable.
I would need 100% accuracy, guaranteed in writing, in order to capture my true introverted, basement dwelling, ( if I had one,) loner, one-third perverted dork self.
“Google and Stanford University” – now there’s an over-inflated ego combination that’s at least 85% guaranteed to get it wrong.