Song Inspiration Posted by Oppo on 16 January 2025, 3:00 pm I didn't come up with this phrase — someone referred offhandedly to "Charcoal California," and I thought it would make a nice song. "Welcome to the Charcoal California . . . " Going to be humming that now when I see video footage from there.
🎵 🎶 🎶 🎵 🎶 🎶
Charcoal California,
Here’s just what it means,
You’ve got DEI employees,
looking cool in their jeans.
Charcoal California,
I’m just here to say,
That the fire is really coming,
To burn your house today!
(Okay, I tried.)
On a dark desert highway, power cut off again
Warm smell of burnt embers rising up like back when
Up ahead in the distance, I saw a shimmering light
The fire leapt quickly and the sky grew dim, thick smoke turned daylight to night
Then they came to the doorway, a warning they did tell,
“You gotta get right on out of here, before this place turns to hell
Then they lit up the flashers and they peeled out away
There were voices down the corridor, I thought I heard them say
“Welcome to the Charcoal California
Such a smoky place (such a chokey place)
Such a burned-out place
Not enough trucks for the Charcoal California
Any time of year (any time of year)
It starts burning here”
The fire is pretty twisted, it torched the Mercedes-Benz,
The state is short of water stores, that means some fiery ends
Flames, they dance in the courtyard, no aid is in sight
Flames dance ’til they’re embers, some dance through the night
So I called up the Captain, “Please help me out here”
He said, “We haven’t had any chance here since 1969”
And still, those voices are calling from far away
Wake you up in the middle of the night just to hear them say
“Move out of the Hotel California
It’s a sucky place (turns to mucky place)
Such a big disgrace
They screwed it all up for the Charcoal California
That ain’t nice surprise (never a surprise)
They just pump out lies”
Smoke is on the ceiling, the pink retardant floats around
There is only one way out as it burns down to the ground
What’s left of burned out chambers, they stand in mute relief
They stab at us with steely knives, but we’ll never kill the grief
Last thing I remember, I was running for the door
I had to find the passage back to the place I was before
“Relax, ” said the governor, “We are programmed to receive
You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave”
This’ll make a nice “Promoted Comment.”
🎶alligator lizards in the airrrrr🎶
I’m trying to associate a song…
(No success. Help! (Mine is to “Daydream Believer”))
That was really good.
I can’t think of anything because as I’m preparing for the next coming polar vortex I can’t get the song and lyrics of ‘Winter’, by the Stones, out of my head.
