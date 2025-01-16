How To Spot a Liberal Before Jan. 20th Posted by Oppo on 16 January 2025, 5:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Is “uni-brow” the clue?
(asking for a friend)
Uggh, ERNIE! That smells like a wet one!
Actually, it should’ve read “Before, During, and After” Jan. 20th.
Spot a liberal? I didn’t even know liberals lifted weights.
A Liberal Before Jan. 20th
He hasn’t showered,
Nor has he shaved,
His clothes are dirty,
And his gaze unfazed,
With a tear in his eye and a quivering lip,
He collapses to the ground,
And bruises his hip,
He lets out a cry,
For all can hear and see,
That he’s now just a threat…
To his own democracy.
The back of there head is flat where they got whacked with a shovel..
Works the same as spot the loonie.