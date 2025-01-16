How To Spot a Liberal Before Jan. 20th

Posted by on

7 Comments

  5. A Liberal Before Jan. 20th

    He hasn’t showered,
    Nor has he shaved,
    His clothes are dirty,
    And his gaze unfazed,
    With a tear in his eye and a quivering lip,
    He collapses to the ground,
    And bruises his hip,
    He lets out a cry,
    For all can hear and see,
    That he’s now just a threat…
    To his own democracy.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.