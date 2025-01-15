Straight Line of the Day: Ever Run Across an Inanimate Object Demonically Possessed?

How Demons Can Affect Objects

Catholic Answes | Tom Nash

Can objects be possessed by demons? … Is there biblical evidence for this?

Only people can be demonically possessed. But inanimate objects can be negatively controlled through curses. As Adam Blai, a lay Catholic expert on religious demonology and exorcism, writes:

A curse is simply a demon sent to do some harm. . . . Cursed objects are objects that have had the opposite of a blessing done to them. Instead of grace being attached to an object to make it holy, a demon has been attached to the object to make it associated with evil (Hauntings, Possessions and Exorcisms, p. 45).