Straight Line of the Day: Ever Run Across an Inanimate Object Demonically Possessed?

How Demons Can Affect Objects
Catholic Answes | Tom Nash
Can objects be possessed by demons? … Is there biblical evidence for this?
Only people can be demonically possessed. But inanimate objects can be negatively controlled through curses. As Adam Blai, a lay Catholic expert on religious demonology and exorcism, writes:
A curse is simply a demon sent to do some harm. . . . Cursed objects are objects that have had the opposite of a blessing done to them. Instead of grace being attached to an object to make it holy, a demon has been attached to the object to make it associated with evil (Hauntings, Possessions and Exorcisms, p. 45).
