Bond Girlathon : Week 1/8/2025 Results : Week 1/15/2025 Matches

Synopsis:

Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.