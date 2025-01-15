Bond Girlathon : Week 1/8/2025 Results : Week 1/15/2025 Matches

Things are just going peachy, aren’t they?

Results

Fiona FullertonNo PreferenceGrace Jones
253214
Maryam d’AboNo PreferenceMary Stovin
1501109

Week 1/15/2025

Match 1

Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Talisa Soto0 – 1 – 086 – 2 – 239
Lupe Lamora

Actress:Talisa Soto
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.

Talisa Soto

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Kell Tyler0 – 1 – 070 – 2 – 215
Linda

Actress:Kell Tyler
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.

Kell Tyler

Who do you prefer?
45 votes · 45 answers
Vote

Match 2

Eva Green (Vesper Lynd) vs Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Eva Green1 – 0 – 0239 – 2 – 86
Vesper Lynd

Actress:Eva Green
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Casino Royale (2006)

Synopsis:

Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.

Eva Green

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carey Lowell1 – 0 – 0215 – 2 – 70
Pam Bouvier

Actress:Carey Lowell
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.

Carey Lowell

Who do you prefer?
54 votes · 54 answers
Vote

