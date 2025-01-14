Straight Line of the Day: Checklist

Supposing — just supposing — somehow you knew the date and hour of your death. What would you want to do beforehand? Assuming, of course, you’ve made your peace with you-know-who.

Check to see if you have an estate.

2. If the answer to number 1 is “no,” run up your credit card to the maximum limit.

3. Regret it and feel sorry for the poor, innocent credit card company.

4. Buy FrnakJ’s latest novel, available wherever fine books are sold.

5. Feed the damn cat.

And what else?

Like this: Like Loading...