Straight Line of the Day: Checklist

Supposing — just supposing — somehow you knew the date and hour of your death. What would you want to do beforehand? Assuming, of course, you’ve made your peace with you-know-who.

  1. Check to see if you have an estate.

2. If the answer to number 1 is “no,” run up your credit card to the maximum limit.

3. Regret it and feel sorry for the poor, innocent credit card company.

4. Buy FrnakJ’s latest novel, available wherever fine books are sold.

5. Feed the damn cat.

And what else?

  4. 6) Help out Harvey by sending him some State Metal of Alabama: automobile rust along with a Top Ten List of his best Top Ten Lists.

    7) Send Basil a not Basil plant as a parting gift.

    8) Throw poo at Scary Evil Monkey’s face and nail it..

    9) Send Frnak a box of Life Is Like A Box Of Chocolates chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get!

    10) Submit evidence and a mathematical proof that Heisenberg was wrong. (Where did THAT come from?)

