Welcome to IMAO. We’re Cultivating Some New Viewers Through Science!

Posted by on

10 Comments

  6. Can I put them in my aquarium? Or will my fish gobble them up? Or will they eat my fish?!!

    Are they related to Scary Evil Monkey?

    Does it come with the castle shown? I like castles.

    Do they learn English? And are they castle trained? How big do they get?

    What are their pronouns?

    (Okay, forget that last one.)

    Too many questions. Too little time!

    2
    Reply to this comment

  7. Mysterious and Vibrantly Colorful, This Newly Discovered Species May Already Be Living in Your Aquarium
    The Debrief | January 14, 2025 | Micah Hanks

    Researchers have made a rare discovery in an unlikely place: a previously undocumented aquatic species found in an ordinary shipment of aquarium pets.

    According to researchers in the Czech Republic who made the surprise discovery, a vibrantly colored new crustacean has been dubbed Cherax pulverulentus, which means “the dusty crayfish.”

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.