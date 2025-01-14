Welcome to IMAO. We’re Cultivating Some New Viewers Through Science! Posted by Oppo on 14 January 2025, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
How much including shipping & handling?
Asking for a friend.
I remember those ads, always heard they were just some kind of tiny shrimp. Just like the “hovercraft” plans, these always seemed too good to be true.
Probasbly cost about $10 now under Biden.
How many Grit newspapers would I have to deliver to afford this?
I can get the latest copies for $7.50 each…so you would only have to sell about 16 of them.
Those Royals – they always think that they’re better than me. Well, they may well be, but they shouldn’t think that, anyway…
Can I put them in my aquarium? Or will my fish gobble them up? Or will they eat my fish?!!
Are they related to Scary Evil Monkey?
Does it come with the castle shown? I like castles.
Do they learn English? And are they castle trained? How big do they get?
What are their pronouns?
(Okay, forget that last one.)
Too many questions. Too little time!
Re: your last question:
They are marketed by the “TRANScience Corporation” of New York City. Buyer beware.
I can tell you from personal experience that this might not be the best idea you’ve come up with.