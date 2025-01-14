Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 14 January 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
DON’T TEXT AND DRIVE!
The defroster will take care of it.
Dr. Brown’s little-known rival used an AMC for his time machine, with disastrous results…
“Wouldn’t you know it – the one time I forgot where I parked for 10 days, the snow plow showed up each and every day!”
“I love Florida”
Melting ice age glacier produces alien artifact!
Global warming my butt!
“Some collectors store their classic cars under a cover, but that can lead to dry rot. For only $80 per month, Biscuits Cryogenic Car Preservation will keep your classic as fresh as that slice of wedding cake in your parents freezer!”
For a year, the Flemmening family was mysteriously missing a vehicle along with a spouse and several children. Imagine how relieved they were to finally determine the cause of said mystery.
^ And to further the mystery, the spouse and two missing children were found frozen solid. They were subsequently thawed out by a university frostbite research team and unexpectedly came back to life with no permanent damage save a large case of missing time and an endless craving for hot cocoa. Needless to say, the entire incident and Flemmening family are now in the Guinness Book Of World Records while Science! still can’t explain their miraculous recovery. (Mr. and Mrs. Flemmening were unavailable to substantiate this story.)
Only in a Jeep.
Aaugh! The mounds from Mars are eating cars!