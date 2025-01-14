Babesleaga Group AE : Week 2 : Cathy Lee Crosby vs Julia Roberts Posted by walruskkkch on 13 January 2025, 8:00 pm Good night. Cathy Lee Crosby vs Julia Roberts Cathy Lee Crosby (0-1-0 Pts. 53 Avg. 53.00) Week 1 Lost to Alicia Silverstone 53-57 VS Julia Roberts (1-0-0 Pts. 84 Avg. 84.00) Week 1 Defeated Meryl Streep 84-12 Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Cathy Lee CrosbyJulia Roberts31 votes · 31 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related