Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 30 January 2025, 10:00 am “Oh Mr. Walrus, you surprised me!” “Pleasantly I hope.” “Let’s find out.” Winner 3. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891025 votes · 25 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
#6 makes me want to get out my old 16-speed records and boogie on down.
are those on cylinders?
I wish and that I had the ‘Wu-Tang Clan: Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ – worth $2 million.
Know what the knobs are, smoke between classes in the smoke hole then ran to my auto shop class, Mikey likes it!, still have 45’s and still have an use a HP windows ME computer and Lexmark printer. Guess that make me older than old dirt!
I’m so old that when I was a college freshman at a major university, students could smoke in the classrooms!
I’m so old that, when I was a little kid, my family moved into a house with a party telephone line.
I’m so old that I remember when my favorite airplane was a DC-3. Absolutely craved the sound of it.
I thought DC-3 was a gay rap group that was always visiting Barack.
Old enough to remember all those things, but young enough to still be so busy that I don’t have time for naps. I do remember falling asleep as a teen and waking up around 7:00. Thought I was late for school, got dressed, grabbed my book bag, ran downstairs expecting my parents to already be gone for work. Found my mom cooking dinner. So confused. Thought there was some weird time travel gone wrong situation.
So, how many remember the year the Hula Hoop came out in the U.S? And could you do it as a kid?
Windows 98? How about PC-DOS and MS-DOS?
This was a frightening trip down memory lane! And I still have a working computer with a 9″ monochrome monitor. And a typewriter wherein one has to type the lower case L for the number 1. The Smithsonian hasn’t called yet.