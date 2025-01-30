Straight Line of the Day: To Save on Funeral Expenses, … Posted by Oppo on 30 January 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…I plan on making my own wooden urn and it will be way more fascinating looking than some wooden badger.
I have given instructions that after my ashes are scattered in the sand hills that my urn shall be burned in either a fireplace or a camp fire ..so everyone can smell my funk.
My plan is immortality.
Be a cat. Nine lives – one funeral.
…submit yourself to the Emu…
… donate your body to Science – they’ll take care of it…
I intend to wander out into the woods and die like an old dog
I just take the bodies out to the woods and burn them along with the rest of the evidence.
Save by ratting out The Mob instead of Hillary. The Mob will dispose of the body where it won’t be found, which will cut down on funeral expenses. OTOH, Hillary’s assassins make sure the body is found, so as to deter anyone else contemplating suicide.