Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

Posted by on

“Happy New Year Mr. Walrus”

“Happy New Year Miss Cardinale, what do you have for us today?”

“Some cartoons and mems to vote on, of course.”

“Of course.”

Winner

1.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
41 votes · 41 answers
Vote

1

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.