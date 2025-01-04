Covering All the Bases: Have You Hunted in Your Attic for Malaysia Flight MH370? Posted by Oppo on 4 January 2025, 5:00 pm Or your basement? Have you noticed an unusual amount of small alcohol nip bottles scattered around your house? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
No, not “nip bottles.” Large bottles. With handles. Some of them say “Big Sh!tapillars.”
I have an attic?
See, social services, this is why I need to adopt an intern, to keep me updated on what’s upstairs.